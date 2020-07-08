Karlene M. Smith - Obituary

Karlene M. Smith, 84, formerly of Lyndonville and Glover, Vt. and Palmetto, Fla. passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Greensboro Nursing Home on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Karlene was born in Morrisville, Vt. on Nov. 21, 1935 the daughter of Ermine and Myrle (Davis) Boardman. After the death of her father, Karlene’s mother remarried her stepfather, Myrle Wheeler uniting the Boardman/Wheeler clan. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy class of 1953. She was immensely proud to have recently attended her 65th class reunion.
Karlene married Clarence Smith in 1956 and although their marriage did not last, they had five strong children. She raised the children in their house on Church Street in Lyndonville, Vt. where she ran Smith’s Beauty Shop for many years. She maintained her cosmetology career until the age of 82. Being a single mom in the 70’s was not easy but Karlene did a great job giving the kids a childhood that holds many fantastic memories.
In 1972, she purchased Ho Hum, her camp on Shadow Lake in Glover. For nearly 50 years, Karlene and the kids would spend their summers making memories with all the camp families and the friends and family they brought there. She enjoyed knitting, traveling, gardening, social gatherings at Ho Hum and dancing. Karlene was a worker and she passed this trait on to her children. Although she always had a to-do list for her son Jeff, Karlene could always be seen painting, cleaning, gardening, doing minor repairs and maintaining all her homes.
Survivors include her sons, Clarence (Brenda) Smith of Wheelock, Vt. and Jeffrey (Shelly) Smith of Sutton, Vt.; her daughter, Sherri (Bert) Pedroncelli of Bellflower, Calif.; her grandchildren, Atti (Vanessa) Seguin, Eri (Laura) Seguin, Kelly, Sean and Danny Griffin, Stacey (Joe) Dwyer, Jeffrey II (Skye), Chelsea (Kathleen), Dakota (Holly) and Kingston Smith, Tyler and Sydney Smith; great grandchildren, Natalie and Elliott Sequin, Adelaide and Grace Seguin, Ava and Dylan Dwyer, Jeffrey III and Paytynn Smith; a brother, Carol (Lois) Wheeler; all of her very special Davis Cousins, many nieces, nephews and good friends.
She was predeceased by her children, Rick Smith and Wendy Griffin; her siblings and their spouses, Gerald (Evelyn) Boardman, Wendall (Norma) Boardman, Myrle (Robert) Leithead, Elizabeth (Danny) Riche, Merl Eugene (Dale) Wheeler, Eleanor (Ray) Skinner, Clara Wheeler Graboski and Floyd (Doris) Wheeler.
The family would like to thank the Greensboro Nursing Home for the extraordinary care and compassion they showed Karlene while she was in their care.
Due to the covid pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karlene’s memory can be directed to the Boston Higashi School, 800 N. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at www.guibordfh.com.
