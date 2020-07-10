Katherine Call - Obituary

Aug. 11, 1945 to June 30, 2020
Katherine Call, 74, of Severance Hill Road in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully at home with family members at her side on June 30, 2020.
Katherine enjoyed yarn stitching, baby dolls, being with family, trips to Walmart and visits from her friend Bev.
Katherine is survived by her brother Don (Elizabeth), Raymond (Loraine), Rodney (Stacey) and sister Sandy (Norm) and caregivers Robert and wife Lisa. She is predeceased by her parents Claude and Ruby, brothers Preston, Robert Sr. (Donna), Claude and sister Patricia and Nancy.
There will be a celebration of life on Aug. 15, 2020 starting at 1 p.m. at 249 Severance Hill Road, St, Johnsbury.
