Katherine Emma Shores - Obituary

The family of Kay Shores announce her passing from this life to join her beloved husband Guy in the loving care of their Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Kay died unexpectedly from pneumonia and lung complications at NVRH in St. Johnsbury, Vt. early in the morning of April 25, 2021.
Kay was born in Montpelier, Vt. On Nov. 7, 1927 to Clyde and Blanche Gilbert Hale. In 1946 Kay married Guy Shores of Granby, Vt. In the early years of their marriage she worked as a waitress, St. Johnsbury Glovers, and Ames Dept. Store. She was an accomplished cook, loved fishing, berry picking, playing cards and bingo. Truly her sweetest memories were of the nearly 30 years she and Guy lived on Shores Hill Rd. in Granby, Vt. Kay had been a resident of Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury, Vt. her last two years and five years prior with her daughter in Lunenburg, Vt.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda Santaw, husband Richard of Lunenburg; grandson Timothy Santaw, wife Nicole, great-grandson Timmy, great-granddaughter Ella of Swanzey, N.H.; granddaughter Tricia Fryman, husband Sean, great-granddaughters Mariah and Alyssa of Lancaster, N.H.; one sister-in-law Betty Hale of Maiden, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Guy on July 20, 2009; by her parents; sisters Dayle Thomas, Madeline Paye, Winnifred Smires, Gladys Fisher, Rachel Danforth, Lorraine Danforth; brothers Bernard Hale, Melvin Hale, Russell Hale, Walter Hale, Leonard Hale, Kenneth Hale.
A date for a memorial service at the Granby-Victory Congregational Church will be scheduled for the end of summer or early fall at the church in Granby, Vt. Memorial contributions in Kay’s name to be used for the maintenance/repairs of the church may be made to Granby-Victory Church c/o Debra Bunnell 8955 Granby Rd. Granby, VT 05840.
The family would like to thank the staffs from Canterbury Inn and NVRH for their excellent loving care given Kay.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.