Katherine Emma Shores Memorial Service

Katherine Emma Shores passed away on April 25, 2021. A Memorial service will be held on August 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Granby-Victory Congregational Church in Granby, Vt. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome.
Quotable...
Top Quotes
“It’s like crack,” said Murray of his fishing hobby after being confronted by two undercover state game wardens, according to court documents.
“I don’t like a vicious dog … I don’t want to drive by somebody’s house and have a dog trying to chase me and bite me… I don’t want to see somebody getting bitten up by a dog, that’s the last thing I want to see.”
“We know what we’re doing here, we’re very good at it, and we have an incredible reputation on the state level for our ability to manage these sometimes very difficult people in the community..."
“We had a handful who actively chose to make this a freebie,” she said, noting that two tenants, in particular, had no change in income during COVID-19 but “they told me they were not going to pay rent [because] they didn’t have to.”
