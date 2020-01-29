Kathleen Fisher, 66, of Concord, Vermont peacefully passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and daughters.
Kathie was born on Feb. 10, 1953 on Main Street in Concord to George and Harriett (Simpson) Quimby. She attended Concord School where she graduated in 1972. While in high school she joined Civil War Hemlocks where she was active for many years. Other than a brief rental with friends in St. Johnsbury she was a proud Concord resident and often said she went from School Street to Main Street to High Street.
After high school she began working for Allen Lumber Company as a bookkeeper; she proudly retired last spring after 46 and a half years. Kathie spent her free time volunteering for many groups in Concord. She spent many evenings selling concessions at ball games for the Booster Club and served as treasurer for the Concord Cemetery, Inc. She was happy she was able to organize games for kids during the Concord Fire Department Field Days. She also found it rewarding to serve as both treasurer/membership secretary and president of the Concord Historical Society. In town she was always known for giving out the big candy bars on Halloween and was happy to have multiple generations of family visit every year. In her free time after her children were grown she and Richard were known to go to the races, visit Bluegrass festivals, and enjoy the quiet home they created 44 years ago. She always enjoyed camping with family and friends. Her favorite place to camp has always been Maidstone State Park. She was always ready for a game or puzzle anytime someone offered. She and her husband made frequent visits to her daughter’s family in Connecticut where she enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren by playing games, baking and reading. She also liked taking trips to Vegas to visit her daughter’s family where they would do mini trips onto the Strip for shows and take trips into southern California and of course she would stop by to test her luck at the casinos.
Kathie is survived by her husband of nearly 45 years, Richard; daughter and son-in-law Amanda Fisher and Jeremy Silva and their two children Maxton and Alice of North Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter and son-in-law Hillary and Benjaman Riegel and their three children Jacob, Kathleen, and Madelyn of New Britain, Conn. She is also survived by brother Bruce Quimby (Constance) and sister Mary Bell (Daniel) along with nieces, nephews, and many extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Lee Quimby and sister Vivian Kill.
A memorial service is being planned for July 18th and will be held at the family’s home in Concord. More details will be available later this spring. In lieu of flowers Kathie wanted donations to be made to the Concord Historical Society, PO Box 301, Concord, VT 05824.
