Kathleen Harriet Noble - Obituary

One of God’s most precious angels has passed from the arms of her loved ones into the waiting arms of the lord. Kathleen Harriet (Whitehead) Noble of Lunenburg left this earth on August 24, 2020, while recuperating at home from a lengthy illness. Born in St. Johnsbury, she was the daughter of George Whitehead and Harriet (Jewell) Whitehead.
Kathy was educated in the St. Johnsbury elementary and Jr. High Schools and graduated from Concord High School in 1963.
Kathy grew up on a farm in East St. Johnsbury. At a very young age she could be seen driving a team of horses in the hayfield. Her brother Elwyn said she could drive a team of horses with the best of them. Her love of horses lasted a lifetime.
On July 25, 1964 Kathy married the love of her life, Rodney Noble. They shared 56 wonderful happy years together. Rodney believes that someone must have left the door to heaven open so an angel could come down to be his life’s partner. They were blessed with three children: Sonya, Shawn, and Autumn.
Kathy had a smile for everyone she met. They became an instant friend. Even though she suffered from chronic pain most of her adult life, she never complained. It didn’t stop her from sharing her love with others. Countless people, some she barely knew, have received little “pick me up” notes and little gifts of love to brighten their day. So many speak of her kindness, sweetness, and caring love. She touched and made a difference in the lives of so many people such as the boy she saved from drowning when she was a young teenager or sharing her love with those who were forgotten or knew no other love. Her three children and three grandchildren were blessed with a mother and grandmother who loved them intensely, equally and unconditionally.
Kathy loved to crochet. She shared her crocheted afghans and throws along with other items with countless loved ones and friends. She also loved sitting on the porch listening to the sounds of nature, looking at flowers, daily walks through the sugar place, feeding the birds and most of all spending time with her family.
She loved to cook for her family and friends too. At the time of the Holiday in the Hills in Granby she would bake at least 100 pies for the cookshack. She always had baked goodies for family and visitors.
Kathy worked for over 30 years as a caregiver at Loch Lomand Residential home in North Concord. She loved the residents, often calling them “her people”. She brightened their days with a smile and a hug. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays and holidays with them. Always making sure that each person had a small gift of love from her. Weekly, she would treat two or three to lunch at the Mooselook Restaurant in Concord.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Rodney; her children: Sonya (Shawn) Morse, Shawn (Theresa) Noble and Autumn Noble; her grandchildren: Cameron (Sarah) Morse, Jade (Brian) Gibney, and Kendall Morse; and great-grandchildren: Deklan, Levi, Cali, Issiah, and Eli. She is also survived by her siblings: Sharon (Chester) Stockwell, Elwyn (Mary) Whitehead, Jeffrey (Loretta) Whitehead, and Christine (Dean) Davis. Also surviving her are brothers- and sisters-in-law: Connie (Bruce) Quimby, Paula Christopher, Claudette (David) Morehouse, John Noble and Calvin Noble.
Kathy was predeceased by her parents and special sister-in-law Nellie.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Loch Lomand Residential Care Home, 700 Willson Road, North Concord, VT 05858. These funds will be used to celebrate the residents’ birthdays or lunch dates as Kathy would have done.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Angels in heaven better step it up, a new angel with high standards and impossible shoes to fill is on the way!
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
