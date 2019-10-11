Kathleen Marie Vance, 67, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away Oct. 5, 2019 in Ocala, Fla. She was born in Keene, N.H. to Robert and Ruth (Collins) Wilson and was a retired electronics factory worker.
Her loving husband, Michael, plans on having a Celebration of Kathleen’s life in Vermont at a date to be determined. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, Fla.
