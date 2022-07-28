Kathleen Meddings Obituary

Kathleen Marie Meddings died suddenly at her home on July 25, 2022.
She graduated from Littleton High School in 1988 and graduated from Lyndon State College with a bachelor’s degree in business. Kathy was employed at Presby Environmental in Whitefield, N.H. She was an avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordon Fan. She never missed a race. Kathy was also a big Boston Bruins fan. She and her sister, Debbie, did attend a few games over the years and in 2020 was able to attend a game seated in the alumni box at the Boston Garden.
Kathy’s greatest love was the Weathervane theatre in Whitefield, N.H. Kathy and her sister started volunteering some 30 years ago along with her parents who would help out. She started out with cleaning, painting, driving actors from place to place, eventually moving up to House Manager, back stage and spot light. Until last year she was the Volunteer Coordinator. She and her sister were the unofficial ambassadors of the theatre.
She is predeceased by her mother, Patricia (Kelley) Meddings, aunts, uncles and grandparents. She is survived by her beloved fur baby cat Molly, her father Graham Meddings, sister Debbie Meddings, her Uncle Geoff and Aunt Anne of Dudley, England along with cousins and great cousins, her friends and her Weathervane family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Weathervane Theatre at WeathervaneNH.org or 389 Lancaster Road Whitefield, NH 03598.
