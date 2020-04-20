Kathleen Scott - Obituary

Kathleen (Kay) Ruth Scott peacefully left this earth on April 1, 2020. Kay was born to Frank Scott and Doris (Johnson) Scott on Jan. 19, 1930. Kay worked for the H.P. Hood Company for 32 years, then for the Ide’s store for eight years. Kay is survived by her sister, Elaine (Scott) Greenwood. Kay loved her friends and her two camps, on Joe’s Pond in the early years, and on Harvey’s Lake. Kay enjoyed raising English Sheepdogs, hosting parties, traveling to Maine, mowing any lawn on her John Deere tractor and taking people around the lake on her pontoon boat.
Kay had many friends over the course of her life, and will be remembered her fondly.
Kay specifically requested that no services be held. Thank you to her friends, neighbors, and the caring community of health care professionals in Caledonia County, who provided support and assistance to Kay. If you would like to remember Kay, please consider a donation in her name. The charities that were meaningful to Kay are:
The Harvey’s Lake Association (www.lakeharvey.com or P.O. Box 86, Barnet, VT 05821) or Kingdom Animal Shelter (www.kingdomanimalshelter.com or 1161 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.