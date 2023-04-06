Kathleen “Tooti” Clark Obituary

Kathleen “Tooti” Clark, MS, RN, CPC, RAC-CT, was a multi-accredited nurse who had a passion for caring and serving others her entire life.
She died peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Pines Rehabilitation & Health Center surrounded by close colleagues and friends. She was 73.
Kathleen was born on November 28, 1948, to the late Walter George Clark Jr. and Elaine Marie Brusa Clark in Montpelier, Vermont.
Kathleen graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1967. Wanting to remain local within her community, she soon found a passion for caring for others and in 1969 she became a Certified Laboratory assistant (CLA). In 1970 she became a Clinical Pathologist and soon after, in 1971, she became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She went back to school and became a Registered Nurse in 1973. Kathleen also achieved her master’s in nursing at UVM in 1992, which she was very proud of upon completing.
She was known as “Tooti” by her close family, friends and colleagues and worked at a number of medical and care facilities in her life within Newark and St. Johnsbury including Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Caledonian Home Care & Hospice and Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice.
Kathleen eventually slowed down to enjoy life at a more relaxing pace, dedicating her time working as an MDS/Restorative/Coding Coordinator at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center and then on to the Pines Rehabilitation & Health Center to her final days.
Kathleen’s natural gift was always caring for others who were rehabilitating from an injury or recovering from an illness. While not attending to patients, she lived on a quiet rural farm in Newark where she found her true happiness in caring for animals, big and small. From birds, to cats, to dogs (Mr. Bean the Dog, Ziva and Pearl the French Bulldog to name a few) and her most prized horse (Bill) with her mother and father. When she was not tending to patients who were recovering, she was herself many times recovering with a smile after lifting many loads of snow, fresh farm feed and even cow manure (not her favorite) with sore hands and shoulders - but always with that warm smile. She truly loved tending to her land and the nature that surrounded her, coupled with the sweet smell of her favorite red maples - just before the first snap of Autumn.
She is survived by her dearest friend, Lisa Moore; her close cousins Peter James Brusa (Marietta, GA) and Susan Brusa Darrow (Austin, TX); as well as friends and colleagues who are also dedicated to serve and care for others under the Nightingale Nursing Pledge. In the final days of Kathleen’s life, it was others who now turned to care for her - something that deeply touched her each and every day.
Her ashes will be buried next to her parents at a later date in Middlesex Center Cemetery, Middlesex VT alongside her beloved pets.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Pines Employee Fund and Caledonia Home Health (Pines Rehabilitation and Healthcare Employee Fund, 601 Red Village Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851 Attn: Employee Fund) or Hospice at Caledonia Home Healthcare and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 Attn: Hospice).
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.