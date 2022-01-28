Kathryn “Kay” Patricia Locke Obituary

Kathryn “Kay” Patricia Locke, 94, McIndoe Falls, Vt., died on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Grafton County Nursing Home surrounded by family.
Kay was born on May 4, 1927, in Woodsville, N.H., to Ernest Plamondon and Iva Wilson. She was a graduate from McIndoe’s Academy class of 1945. Following high school she went to Margaret’s Hair Dressing School in Concord, N.H. She married William “Bill” Locke on Sept. 17, 1949 at the McIdoe Falls Congregational Church.
Kay owned and operated Kay’s Beauty Shop where she was the hairdresser for many local community members.
She was a trustee of the McIndoe Falls Congregational church, where she also taught Sunday school for many years.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, traveling to Florida, Hawaii, Las Vegas and British Columbia, attending West Barnet senior suppers, and doing ceramics. She was a member of the Chat- N- Chew Club, the Ladies Aide Society, and was a McIndoe Academy Trustee.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis Locke and wife Linda of East Ryegate, Vt., George Locke and wife Juanita of Las Vegas, Nev.; two daughters, Linda Holderby of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Lori Brown and husband David of Bath, N.H.; a brother, Wilson Plamondon of Manchester, N.H.; a sister, Priscilla Locke of Lisbon, N.H., two step-sisters, Joyce Ryder and Gloria Russell and her husband Edwin; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her husband, parents, two step-fathers Lorenzo Blondeau, Norman MaGill, and a granddaughter Aileen Castro.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 5, 2022, at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville followed by interment at the Monroe Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made too, McIndoe Falls Congregational Church, c/o Eloise Pearl, 23 Garland Hill Rd, Barnet, VT 05821.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
