Katie Anne Littel Death Notice

Feb. 19, 1979 — Nov. 5, 2021
On Friday Nov. 5, 2021 Katie Anne Littel, the precious daughter of Marvin & Carmen (Francoeur) Littel, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 42. Condolences may be left a baldwincremation.com.
