Katie Rebecca Masten - Obituary

Katie Rebecca Masten passed away suddenly on July 29, 2020, just seven days shy of her 27th birthday. From the day of her birth, Aug. 5, 1993, Katie loved to shock people, surprising us all when “she” was not “he.” Her mother had been told she was a boy right up to that day.
Katie had an infectious giggle and a wild sense of fashion; her mother often referred to her as “colorful Katie.” Over the years Katie’s sense of style changed, and she became a QUEEN of fashion and makeup. Katie was fearless, she was unapologetically herself; bold and beautiful. She was determined to make an impact on this world, and boy did she.
Those who knew Katie greatly admired her sense of humor, creativity and passion. To know Katie was to love her.
Katie was an extremely talented young woman. She was an amazing artist, creating many paintings that will be on display in the homes of her family as a reminder of her and everything she was capable of.
Katie had a wild sense of humor; she could make anyone laugh in a matter of seconds. Katie showcased her comedic talent online, reaching people across the globe. Her voice and her humor will be greatly missed.
Katie was strong, kind and compassionate; she cared deeply for her friends and family. Katie valued the time she got to connect with those she loved; she was a listening ear and a fierce confidant.
Katie was an ally; she was passionate about human rights and used her (LOUD) voice to advocate for women and minorities. Katie was never afraid to speak her mind, raising her voice until you HAD to listen. She had a fighting spirit and her advocacy reached far and wide.
Katie will be dearly missed by all those who lover her. We pray for our memories to sustain us until we can be reunited. Katie left her mark on this world and her legacy lives on within us.
Katie is survived by her mother Allison Corrette and husband Jim Corrette; her father Royce Masten and partner Kimberly Dusseault; her siblings Brandy Masten and fiancé Norman Church, Russell Corrette, Kerri-Lynn Barrett and husband James Barrett, Dalton Masten, Dakota Masten, Robbie Ferry, Taylor Ferry, and Hannah Ferry; a special aunt Holly Hartwell and her “momma” Shannon Ferry. Katie had many beloved cousins but was especially close to Alannah Hartwell and Zach Bean who were more like siblings.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. for close family and 6 to 8 p.m. for friends and extended family at the Guibord Funeral Home in Lyndonville, Vt. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.