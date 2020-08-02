Katie Rebecca Masten - Obituary

Katie Rebecca Masten, age 26, died unexpectedly July 29, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she had been living for the past two and a half years.
Katie was born on August 5, 1993, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., daughter to Allison R (Bean) and Royce S.T. Masten. She grew up in Burke and St. Johnsbury, graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and later received her bachelor’s from Lyndon State.
Katie was always larger than life. When she walked into a room her presence demanded attention. She loved art – drawing, painting, music and comedy. One of her goals in life was to pursue stand-up comedy; she was extremely funny and loved hanging with friend and making them laugh. Katie was passionate about women’s rights and politics, and she had a beautiful singing voice. Katie worked as a waitress for many years and most recently as a housekeeper.
She is survived by her mom: Allison Corrette and her husband, James, of St. Johnsbury; her dad: Royce Masten of Danville, her step-mother: Shelley Masten of St. Johnsbury; her maternal grandmother: Alice Bean of Lyndonville; her step-grandfather: Bruce A Corrette of St. Johnsbury; 5 siblings: Brandy Masten and fiancé: Norman Church of Lyndon, Kerri-Lynn Barrett and husband, Logan James of Woodsville, N.H., Russell Corrette of St. Johnsbury, Dalton Masten of St. Johnsbury, Dakota Masten of Lunenburg; a special Aunt: Holly Hartwell of Lyndonville; and numerous more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Guibord Funeral Home on the corner of Center and Main Streets in Lyndonville. A Graveside Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
An expanded obituary will be published at a later date.
