Kay McCullock Clifford Obituary

Katherine was born March 25, 1928, to Freda Fassett McCullock and Everett McCullock in Lunenburg, Vt., the oldest of four children. Her early childhood was a happy one. Her paternal grandmother was a loving and gracious person. Her grandmother taught her things that she carried through life.
At 7 years of age, she went to Barnet, Vt. Her mother was a great cook. Kay learned early the art of breadmaking. Her teen years were a very happy time. Kaye Nutter was her best friend and soul sister. They were the best of friends for 60 years. Les Farr introduced her to the love of her life. She married Dick Clifford March 21, 1947. They raised their five children in St. Johnsbury. They enjoyed many times of boating and BBQ Chicken with the Scott family on all the local lakes.
They were active in the American Legion and Auxiliary, the Order of Eastern Star, and PTAs. Kay enjoyed dressmaking that lasted over 60 years. She spent 12 years of very happy employment at J.C. Penny. Volunteering as Manager of the Wednesday Community lunch program and many other committees gave her a lot of pleasure. Rev. Jay Sprout was a great friend. Square dancing was a passion, and the people were a wealth of friends. She and Everett went back to the church at St. J Center where she fit in and found peace and friends; The Reverends Bob and Jeff Potter and family were a big part of her life.
Kay was predeceased by her husband, Richard “Dick” Clifford, and two sons, Everett and Stanley Clifford.
She is survived by three children: Susan Sweeny of Virginia, Chander Clifford of Bennington, Vt., and Edie Mackay of Monroe, N.H.; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 25, 2023, at the St. Johnsbury Center Church, 1869 Breezy Hill Rd, St Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will be May 19, 2023, 11 a.m. at Grove Cemetery, VT Rt 2, East St. Johnsbury, Vt.
