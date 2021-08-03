Kay VanSant - Obituary

Kay VanSant, born Kathleen Elizabeth Tate, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with her family at her side.
Kay was the second of 7 daughters of Almont and Jennie Tate, born in Greensboro, Vt., on January 31, 1931. She had to wait her turn, as the doctor was busy with another birth at the farm down the road. She and her sisters worked hard on the farm because it was expected. It was not the easiest life, but “Mama and Daddy” loved and gave a good start in life to their girls.
Kay graduated in 1949 from Greensboro HS, the only girl in a class of 5. She married Lawrence White of Greensboro in 1950. Kay and Larry lived in Glover and raised very happy kids there.
Kay was always ready to serve her community. Whether baking for a church or Fire Department meal (her baked goods were legendary!), painting walls in the new school addition or helping at any community function, Kay was there.
Kay worked with her mother doing baking and housekeeping for the Freeman family in Greensboro. She also worked for the UVM extension service as a nutritional aid to families in the NEK. She also cooked hot lunches at Glover school and was part of the first cooking team at the new Lake Region UHS.
Kay was an awesome and loving Mom. She grew huge gardens and canned more than enough for winter. Her family never, ever went hungry. From winter snowmobile treks to summer picnics, she knew how to have fun and her family meant the world to her.
On September 11, 1981, Kay married Jim VanSant after a boat ride to an island on Golden Pond in New Hampshire. Their wedding cake was a cupcake washed down with sparkling cider. Deer hunting took Kay and Jim to Pennsylvania and New York, where many friends were made, and she even shot her first and only deer! In the early 1980s, Kay and Jim bought their own slice of heaven on Willoughby Lake. They built a happy home with a little waterfall, gorgeous flower and rock gardens, birdhouses and hummingbirds galore and more than enough food, fun and love to share with their grandchildren. Many fun Christmas lasagna dinners were enjoyed in that house.
She loved Jim’s daughters and enjoyed Christmas Eve get-togethers in New Hampshire, antiquing and shopping in New York and Pennsylvania as well as their visits to Willoughby Lake.
Her legendary baking became more famous when she worked as the Pastry Chef at the Willoughvale Inn. Delicious pastries and incredible cakes, pies and cheesecakes came from her hands. She also worked for a couple who became dear friends, cleaning at the White Cap cottages on the lakeshore.
In 2006, Kay and Jim moved to Lyndonville for a simpler life. She was Jim’s devoted caretaker as he suffered the ravages of Alzheimer’s and supported him until the day he passed away at his nursing home. Her ashes will rest with Jim’s in a beautiful spot overlooking Willoughby Lake.
Now is your time to rest, our beautiful Mom. You gave all the love you had to your family and now it’s time you rest in the arms of our loving God and Savior. Rest well until we see you again.
Kay is survived by her children, Lawrie Easterbrooks and husband Robert of Lyndonville, Edward White and wife Maggie of Bethel, Maine, Vickie Poginy and husband Denis of Glover, Brent White and wife Beverly of Stowe, stepdaughters Debbie Harvey and husband Michael of Gilford, N.H., and Vicki VanSant of Somerville, Mass. She also leaves behind her loving sisters Genevieve Tate-Jewett of Greenville, N.C., Gail Dansereau-Sousa of Rindge, N.H., and Carlotta Tate of The Villages, Fla.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 1 step-grandson, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Kay was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Charlotte, Ruth and Joyce, her husband Jim, her first husband Larry and grandsons Andrew Easterbrooks and Richard Poginy.
Services will be held at a later date, to be determined by the family. Notifications will go out via FaceBook and FaceBook Messenger when determined.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
