Keith Charles Eddy, 91, of Lower Waterford Road, Waterford, Vermont, and formerly of Westfield, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the home he shared with his son/caregiver, Steve and wife Judy.
Keith was born in Tyler, Minnesota, on May 5, 1928, to Charles and Nona (Kimball) Eddy. He grew up in Lake Benton, Minnesota, and graduated from Lake Benton High School, Class of 1946. Keith joined the Navy serving in the Pacific Theater from 1946 to 1948 earning the rank of Electricians Mate 3rd Class. Following his service, he attended the University of Minnesota for Chemical Engineering obtaining a Master’s Degree with highest honors. Keith married Ethel Nielsen in 1949 and shared 26 years with her until her death in 1975. In 1987, then living in New Jersey, Keith retired from Exxon where he had been employed as a Chemical Engineer. On January 8, 1988, Keith married Sydna (Holock) Rogers and in November the couple moved to Waterford sharing 27 years together until Sydna’s death in 2015. Over the years, Keith enjoyed investing and flying.
Survivors include five sons: Michael of Parsippany, N.J., Steven and wife, Judy, of Waterford, Vt., Glenn and wife, Jacquie, of Waxhaw, N.C., Kevin and wife, Lisa, of Aurora, Ohio, and Kent of Hotchkiss, Colo.; 2 step-children: Pamela DelFranco of Edison, N.J., and Eric Holck of West Hollywood, Calif., Sandie Carpenter of Hopatcong, N.J.; and 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter with another one to be born shortly.
Keith was predeceased by his first wife: Ethel Eddy; his second wife: Sydna Eddy; a daughter: Christine; a brother: Bob Eddy; and a sister: Donna Rae (Eddy) Racette.
There will be private services at the convenience of the family with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Boonton, N.J.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
