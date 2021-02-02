Keith Alan Paro, age 58, of Mud Hollow Road, in Kirby, Vt., died at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, on Monday Feb. 1, 2021, following a long decline in health.
Keith was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on March 24, 1962, son to Joan Rose Algier and the late Raymond Arthur Paro. He grew up in St. Johnsbury and went to Concord High School graduating with the Class of 1980. Throughout the years Keith worked at different factory jobs which included Lydall. He enjoyed being alone and spent much of his time driving the back roads of Vermont and fishing. He loved to fish and took every opportunity outside of winter to cast his line.
He is survived by his mom, Joan R. Paro of Waterford, Vt., his sisters: Jody Therrien and husband, Robert, of St. Johnsbury, Stacey Carpenter and husband, Eric, of Waterford and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond, in 1997, and also by a brother, Larry Paro, in 2019.
A Graveside Service will be planned for spring at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.