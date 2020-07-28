Kellie Gould - Obituary

Kellie M. Gould, 40 of Loudon, N.H., passed away on July 26, 2020 following a 2½-year battle with cancer.
Kellie was born in Littleton, N.H. on July 5, 1980. She was raised in Littleton where she attended local schools and was a part of many sports teams.
Her battle with cancer did not stop Kellie from doing all the activities she could with her daughter. They attended many sporting events and had many trips to Canobie Lake Park. Kellie wanted to make sure that Allison had fun together while she was still here.
Kellie was a gentle soul who never met a person she couldn’t strike up a conversation with.
Kellie was predeceased by her father Elwin H. Gould.
Kellie leaves behind her greatest accomplishment, her daughter Allison E. White of Loudon, her mother Elizabeth Kelley of Loudon, her sister Colleen and husband Jared Kosowicz of Weare and her “babies” niece and nephew Courtney and Caleb. Kellie also leaves behind her Maternal Grandmother, Geralyn Kelley of Littleton along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and Kellie’s Army.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Payson Center for Cancer Care, Concord, N.H.
A private burial service with immediate family will be held on Saturday. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future when masks are not required and hugs are allowed.
