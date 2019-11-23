Ken Ezra “Reb” Cushman Obituary

Ken Ezra “Reb” Cushman, 66, of St. Johnsbury died suddenly on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home with his loving companion, Sue by his side.
Ken was born on April 5, 1953 the youngest son to Charles and Anita (Mosher) Cushman. He was a truck driver at Pike Industries for 40 years. Family was first and foremost the center of his attention and he was the center of theirs. Thanks to his loving companion, Sue, the last 8 ½ years have been the happiest years of his life. He enjoyed fishing, truck pulling, taking care for his property and apple orchard. He was an early bird who loved sitting on his porch and watching the deer. His cat Sam brought him so much love and joy.
Survivors include his companion, Suzanne Wallstrom; daughter, Tracy (Doug) Simpson of St. Johnsbury; son, Ken E. (Lisa) Cushman Jr. of Sheffield; grandchildren: Dellani, Dylan, Kaitlin, Taylor and Elizabeth; three great grandchildren; brother, George Cushman of St. Johnsbury; sisters: Sandra Locklin of St. Johnsbury, Maryjean (Jason Edmunds) Lawrence of St. Johnsbury, Norma (Leslie) Degreenia of St. Johnsbury and Cindy (Terry) St. Francis of St. Johnsbury; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Shirley Aldrich; brothers: James Cushman, Jerry Cushman and Charles Cushman Jr. of St. Johnsbury.
A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at11:00 a.m. at the Sayles Funeral Home in St. Johnsbury, with Barry Rock officiating. There will be no visiting hours but the family would like to invite family and friends to join them back at the house on Bible Hill after the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
