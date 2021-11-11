Kenneth A. Poirier Obituary

Kenneth A. Poirier, OFS, 69, of West Bath Road, Bath, N.H., died unexpectedly after a brief illness at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Ken was born on Jan. 10, 1952 in Waterville, Maine to Joseph R. and Marie (Russell) Poirier. He graduated from Morgan High School in Clinton, Conn. in 1970. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Art Education from Central CT State University in 1976. On Oct. 1, 1977, he married Paula Kowalewski.
While in Connecticut, Ken worked for several years at Camp’s Market in Madison. Upon moving to New Hampshire in 1986, he owned and operated North Country Hobbies in Woodsville. In 1991, he went to work for the Haverhill School District as the Technology Education and Art Teacher at the Haverhill Cooperative Middle School in North Haverhill where he was active in the Technology Student Association. He retired in 2011.
Ken was a communicant at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in Lisbon, N.H., and also taught CCD at St. Joseph’s in Woodsville, N.H. He was a member of the Third Order of Franciscans in St. Johnsbury, Vt. He was a man who loved his brethren and ever prayed for them.
Ken had many skills and interests. As a Master Carpenter, Ken built his family’s home in West Bath. He fabricated and flew radio-controlled aircraft, played the guitar, and designed and built violins. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, walks with his dog, working with his tractors, and keeping bees. He appreciated American history, was a firearms enthusiast and a member of the NRA.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Paula Poirier of Bath; two sons, Justin Poirier and wife Marie of Haverhill, N.H. and Nathan Poirier of Burlington, Vt.; three grandchildren, Corbin, Elana, and Clara; a brother, Lawrence Poirier of Moodus, Conn.; two sisters, Anne Zangari and husband Matt of Hartford, Conn. and Marie Hall and husband Steve of Chester, Conn.; a sister-in-law, Marion Wood of St. Cloud, Fla.; a beloved nephew, Liam Poirier; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 14 Highland St., Lisbon, N.H. with the Very Reverend Mark Dollard serving as officiant.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bath, N.H.
Memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to St. Catherine of Siena, c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church, 21 Pine Street, Woodsville, NH 03785 or to St. Mary of the Angels Secular Franciscan Fraternity, c/o Ann Cote, 53 Church Street, Apt. 2, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
