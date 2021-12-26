Kenneth B. Nichols Obituary

Kenneth B. Nichols, 92, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center in St. Johnsbury, Vt. following a courageous battle with cancer.
Ken was born in West Burke, Vt. on Dec. 21, 1928 to the late Francis and Ruth (Brigham) Nichols. Ken’s career was in the automotive industry, selling parts for various local businesses and then after retirement he delivered auto parts as well as new and used autos. He was a member of the Crescent Lodge #66 Free and Accepted Masons, Mt. Sinai Shrine #3 in Montpelier, Yankee Waters CB and Travelers Club and a former officer with the Lyndonville Fire Dept. Following retirement, Ken & his wife, Alice, toured 44 states with their travel trailer. Ken also enjoyed golfing, sharing coffee or beer with his buddies, snowmobiling, and spending winters in Florida for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Alice (Edmunds) Little Nichols; sons: John Nichols of Ponte Verde, Fla. and Vail, Colo., Richard (Diana) of Tyler, Texas, David (Jane) of Springfield, Vt.; step-daughters Patricia Peck of Dillwyn, Va. and Jane (James) Ruggles of Lyndonville, Vt.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces & nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Marion (Watkins) Nichols Garvey, and his brother Fred Nichols.
In lieu of Flowers donations in Ken’s memory can be directed to Lyndonville United Methodist Church, PO Box 543, Lyndonville VT 05851 or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (online at www.stjude.org).
A graveside service is being planned for the spring at the Hillside Cemetery in West Burke, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.