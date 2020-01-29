Kenneth Bean - Obituary

Kenneth Lyman Bean, 88, of Mack Mountain Road, Peacham, Vt., died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Kenneth was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Nov. 7, 1931 the son of Venan H. and Mary (Dutton) Bean. Kenneth graduated from Peacham Academy and also attended Vermont Technical College. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. Kenneth married Barbara Goss on Aug. 30, 1958. He was a dairy farmer for many years and served as a rural mail carrier in West Danville and Rochester, Vt. Kenneth served as Postmaster of Hancock, Vt. He was a member of the Peacham Congregational Church, a former member of the Grange, and served as selectman in the 1960s in the Town of Peacham.
Kenneth was predeceased by his infant daughter, Deborah L. Bean; a grandson Joshua Bean in June of 2004, a sister, Luella Robinson in March of 2005; two brothers, Howard Bean in July of 2000 and Robert M. Bean in June of 2003.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Bean of Peacham, Vt.; four sons, Gregory A. Bean and wife Dolores of Deatsville, AL, Russell K. Bean and wife Sherry of Rochester, N.H., Eric S. Bean of West Danville, Vt., and Jeffrey M. Bean and wife Hope of Gettysburg, Pa.; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at the Peacham Village Cemetery with John Sleeper, officiating. A celebration of life and gathering will be held at noon at the Peacham Congregational Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
