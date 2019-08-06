Kenneth Craig Vollmer - Obituary

Kenneth Craig Vollmer, 54, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H., following a period of declining health.
Kenneth was born in St. Joseph, Michigan, August 5, 1964 to Craig C. and Ethel (Bishop) Vollmer. His early childhood years were in St. Joseph and Cadillac, Mich., and Kankakee, Ill. With his father working as a journalist and newspaper man, Ken’s elementary education took place in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
In 1982 he graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, Conn. He spent over 25 years employed in the grocery business as an associate for First National, Edward’s, and Shaw’s stores in Fairfield, Conn., retiring from Shaw’s in Windham, Conn.
Ken was a faithful member and acolyte for many years in the Episcopal churches of St. Paul’s in Fairfield, St. Paul’s in Windham, and St. Luke’s in Woodsville, N.H.
From an early age, Ken was musical. He took piano lessons from Miss Munn in Bradford, Vt., and later learned the guitar while in Connecticut. He shared his music with others, playing guitar for Sunday School children and his guitar and recorder for church services. He enjoyed attending concerts and art exhibits along with bowling and playing golf. Ken was an avid letter writer sending a stack of mail daily to keep in touch with his family and friends. He also loved making latch hook gifts for family members and friends.
Ken was “Mr. Pie” and later “Mr. Sunshine” in the Sawdust Clowns Alley 66 of Clowns of America International and was a longtime member of the World Clown Association. He participated in the Barnum Festival events while in Bridgeport, Conn.
For many years, Ken enjoyed his annual performances in the dance recitals at the Barbara Hillis Dance Studio in Shelton, Conn.
Following the passing of his dad and his mother, Ken moved to Mansfield Center, Conn., to live with his aunt, Etta M. Bishop. In 2012 he and his aunt moved to Woodsville.
Ken was predeceased by his parents, Craig C. Vollmer in 1990 and Ethel (Bishop) Vollmer in 2005; his aunt, Etta M. Bishop, August 26, 2018; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Naomi (Custer) Vollmer formerly of Houston, Texas; maternal grandparents, Earl and Blanche (Gray) Bishop formerly of Lyndonville, Vt.; and his uncle and aunt, Earl and Alice Bishop formerly of Lyndonville.
He is survived by his aunt and uncle, Earlene and Edward Young of Woodsville; and cousins, Jan L. Rossier, Brian Bishop (Lara) of Lyndonville, Lynn Y. Rhoads (Ted) of Woodsville, Korie B. Kritzky (Dale) of Stafford Springs, Conn., and families; along with his “buddy” and wife, Bill and Susan Morgan of Storrs, Conn.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, August 14, at 1 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, N.H., with Father William Watts Jr, Vicar of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Woodsville, officiating.
Burial will be in Lyndon Center Cemetery on Thursday, August 15, at 10:30 a.m.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
