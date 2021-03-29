Kenneth D. Brown Obituary

Kenneth D. Brown, 87, of Swiftwater Road, Woodsville, N.H., died on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family, following a time of failing health.
Ken was born in Woodsville on May 3, 1933 to Robert and Millie (Frost) Brown. He was a graduate of Groton High School, Class of 1951 and served his country in the US Air Force. On Sept. 27, 1958 he married Sandra Roberts.
Ken worked for many years driving truck for Brown’s Concrete Products, also in Woodsville.
He volunteered with the Woodsville Fire Department for many years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and camping. He liked tinkering and fixing things. Ken and Sandy were very supportive of their children and grandchildren and could be found at all their sporting events, cheering them from the stands.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Brown of Woodsville; a daughter, Lisa Brown of Lisbon, N.H.; a son, David Brown and wife Lori of Bath, N.H.; a granddaughter, Shawna Newcomb and husband Shawn of Bath; two grandsons, Patrick Brown and wife Abby of McIndoe Falls, Vt. and Logan Roystan of Orford, N.H.; three great grandchildren, Conner Newcomb and Ayla and Amelia Brown; along with nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents Robert and Millie Brown, he was predeceased by a daughter, Kathryn Angela Brown; a sister, Betty J. Chicoine on Feb. 21, 2019; and two brothers, Robert F. Brown on May 19, 2000 and Gordon Brown.
At Ken’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Groton Village Cemetery (old section), Groton, Vt. with Melissa Gould serving as Funeral Celebrant.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.