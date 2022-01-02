Kenneth Davis Hill Jr. Obituary

Kenneth Davis Hill Jr., 80, of Bluffton, South Carolina passed away on Dec. 20, 2021, at Hilton Head Hospital. He was born on Nov. 8, 1941, in Hanover, N.H., to the late Kenneth D. Hill, Sr. and Mildred Carpenter Hill, but he was considered to be a life-long “Vermonter” with the exception of residing in South Carolina for the last 17 years.
Kenneth retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force in conjunction with the Vermont Air National Guard. He then retired as a Liquor Control Investigator for the State of Vermont after serving over 30 years in law enforcement.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Smith Hill of Bluffton, S.C.; his daughter Heather Hill; his sons: Kevin Hill and Lindsay Hill; his daughter-in-law, Christina Hill; and six grandchildren: Olivia Hill Vasquez, Elijah Hill, Gabriel Hill, Nathaniel Hill, Charlie Hill, and Leo Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Hill, and parents-in-law, Glen and Eva Smith.
A memorial service will be held in South Carolina at a later date, followed by a committal service in Vermont.
