Kenneth E. Copp, age 80, of Long Hill Road, Concord, Vt. died at his home on Feb. 24, 2021.
Kenneth was born in Newark, Vt., on May 27, 1940, son to the late Carroll and Esther (Moulton) Copp. The family moved to Concord in 1951 and he graduated from Concord High School in the Class of 1959, enlisting in the U.S. Army the same year and was honorably discharged in 1962. Even though his travels took him to many places, he always returned to Concord.
Kenneth had several jobs, but he was most passionate about law enforcement. After graduating from the Vermont Police Academy, he was employed by the Town of Barre as an EMT and police officer. Ken later served many years as constable for the Town of Concord. He loved his job of helping and serving the citizens of Concord. In his spare time, he most enjoyed attending school ball games and dances where he could interact with young people. Kenneth was kind-hearted and would do anything to help others.
Ken is survived by his sister: Shirley Fortier of Fernandia Beach, Fla., sister-in-law: Janet Copp of Windham, Maine, nieces and nephews: Stacey Sorrell, Craig Sorrell, Daphne Carden, Darcie Langford, Vicki Sorrell Wood, Mark Fortier, Brian Fortier, Carol Romack, Michael Fortier, James Copp, Lisa Defossee, Daniel Copp and ex-wife, Gail.
He was predeceased by mother and father, sister Barbara and brother Roland.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Ken’s memory to the Concord Fast Squad, PO Box 317, Concord, VT 05824.
