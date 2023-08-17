Kenneth E. (Ken) Stevens Obituary

Kenneth Stevens, husband of Carol Young Stevens, of 1207 Main St., Unit 302, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at the Crescent Manor in Bennington, Vt. on Aug. 11, 2023, due to declining health issues following spinal surgery in April 2023.
Ken was born in Groveton, N.H. on Nov. 5, 1941, to Marguerite Stevens of Groveton and Edwin Donovan of Caswell, Maine. He attended school in Groveton, graduating from Groveton High School in 1959. Ken worked for Wausau Papers of NH and retired after 38 years of employment. On May 25, 1963, he married Dorothy Deering of Northumberland, N.H. They were the parents of two children, Sheryl and Brian.
On Sept. 9, 1989, Ken married Carol (Thompson) Young. They made their home in Lyndonville, Vt. until moving to St. Johnsbury in 2005. After moving to St. Johnsbury, you could find Ken out walking in most any kind of weather. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed “Word Find” puzzles.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister Dena Jarvis and brother Steven Jarvis, both of Groveton; stepson Stephen Young of Virginia; stepdaughter Allison Young Jurentkuff of Lyndonville; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Germaine Thompson of Lyndonville.
In addition to his two children, Sheryl Stevens Page of South Carolina and Brian Stevens of Sutton, Vt., and their families, he is also survived by his wife, Carol, of 34 years. Also, stepdaughter Sarah Young Clingman of Louisa, Va. and stepson Jeffrey Young of North Haverhill, N.H., and their families.
There will be no services at this time.
Anyone wishing to do so, may make memorial contributions to Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, 481 Summer St., St. Johnsbury VT 05819.
