Kenneth Earl Butson Jr. Obituary

Kenneth Earl Butson Jr., 70, of Jewett Brook Road, Barnet, Vt., died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
Kenneth was born on April 6, 1951, to Kenneth E. Butson, Sr. and Evelyn (Harris) Butson in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
He was a graduate of Danville High School, Class of 1969, and went on to Vermont Technical College to continue his studies. He joined the United States Air Force and after his honorable discharge as a Sergeant, he finished his higher education at Castleton State College. In 1990 he married Judith Evans at their home in Barnet, Vt.
Throughout Kenneth’s life he worked various jobs in construction, eventually retiring from Cabot Creamery in 2009.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, going out on the boat for a cruise around Harvey’s Lake, trips to the New England coast, and maintaining his house and property. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Butson of Barnet; a stepson; Jeremy Knights and partner Carmen Brown of Glover, Vt.; three grandchildren, Dayna, Kelby and Rylee; a brother, Henry Butson; a brother-in-law, David Evans and wife Diane of Peacham, Vt.; a sister-in-law, Lois Kinerson and husband Richard of Barnet, Vt.; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
