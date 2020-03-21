Kenneth Goslant - Obituary

Kenneth E. Goslant of Peacham left his earthly life on March 13, 2020 to join his mother Ruby along with other members of his family who went before him. Born Aug. 3, 1938 to Kenneth L. Goslant and Ruby (Hutchins) Goslant.
Ken was a member of the basketball team while a student of Peacham Academy. Following high school Ken joined the Navy where he served aboard the USS Forrest Sherman (DD-931). In his younger years Ken had a snowmobile shop and an excavating business, served on the Peacham Select Board and was a member of the Vermont Democrats. He moved his family to Maine as a sales representative for Rodco Sales where he met and made friends, returning to Vermont with his family to continue working for Rodco, residing in Northfield. Ken continued his career as a manufacturer’s sales representative in Charlotte, N.C. and Maine (Windham and West Gardiner) prior to returning to his roots in Peacham where he resumed a business of light excavating and logging until Lyme’s Disease began the decline of his health, followed later by an aggressive form of dementia.
Ken enjoyed snowmobile racing in his younger days along with some big game hunting trips. Ken was proud of the Caribou he got in Quebec-Labrador for which he won a North American Big Game Award (Boone and Crockett Club) in July 1977. Ken was a very talented guitarist and had a beautiful voice, for which he eagerly gave credit to his Mom, Ruby. He formed the “Ken Jr. Band” and “Ken and the Country Drifters Band” who played in many local clubs. He was also often asked to share his musical talents at weddings and funerals, and perhaps was best known for his rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer.” He was a founding member of the Bailey Hazen Snowmobile Club in Peacham. Ken also enjoyed NASCAR, Thunder Road, RV rallies and watching his grandchildren in sporting and theatrical events. Ken was a member of the Washburn Lodge No. 92 of the Vermont Free Masons.
Ken leaves behind his life partner, Sharon Sprague, his children, Kenneth W. Goslant, wife Maureen, Darrell Goslant, husband Steve Blum, Wanda LaRouche, husband Leo and Warrene Goslant, fiancé Richard Steel, siblings Albert Goslant Sr., fiancée Janet Paulin and Marion Goguen, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ken’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Joslyn House, Randolph, Vt.; Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center, Berlin, VT; and BAYADA Hospice, Colchester, Vt. for providing such comprehensive and compassionate care for Ken and being so caring and supportive of his family.
A celebration of life will be held at the Peacham Congregational Church in the Spring. Kingston Funeral Home, Northfield, Vt. is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to one of the following charities: Dementia Society of America, Lyme Disease Association, Inc., Kingdom Animal Shelter, or Central VT Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.