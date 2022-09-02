Kenneth Howard Barrett Obituary

Kenneth Howard Barrett

Kenneth Howard Barrett, age 96, of Sutton, Vt., died at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover, Vt., on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, where he had resided the past three years.

Ken was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Jan. 18, 1926, one of 15 children to the late Clarence Hayward and Josephine (Ferris) Barrett. A good part of his childhood was spent growing up in Waterford on the farm. He was a proud WWII veteran serving in the U. S. Army from 1943-45 in the European Theater with the 100th Infantry Division, 397 Company B as squad leader. Ken fought the Battle of the Bulge, the Battle of the city of Bitche, France, and his company fought twice to conquer Stuttgart, Germany.

