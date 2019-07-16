Kenneth I. Stevens - Obituary

Kenneth I. Stevens, 77, of Wynantskill, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, after a brief illness at St. Peter’s Hospital.
Kenneth was born in Brookline, Mass. On September 11, 1941, he grew up in East Burke, Vt., and he graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1960.
Kenneth worked for J.H. Maloy; he retired in 2000.
He enjoyed working in his workshop making furniture. If you couldn’t find him, he was out in his man cave. He belonged to the Hendrick Hudson Fish and Game Club.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 53 years Rebecca Griswold Stevens; his children: Jeffrey (Lorraine) Stevens, Michael (Jen) Stevens, Sarah (Christopher) Osterhoudt; his granddaughters: Rebecca, Emily, Devyn; his special aunt Bev Tripp; his sister-in-law Patricia Robinson.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents Doug and Chris Stevens and his brother Milton (Butch) Stevens.
Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. at the Wynantskill Funeral Home 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hendrick Hudson Fish and Game Club or North Greenbush Ambulance Corp. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
