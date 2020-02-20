Kenneth MacKay - Obituary

June 18, 1941 - February 5, 2020
On Feb. 5, 2020 we lost a gentle giant. Kenneth MacKay fought the battle of Parkinson’s for over 20 years and now he is flying with the angels with God by his side. He was a devoted and loving husband, marrying Betty O’Neal in 1958. They celebrated their 61st anniversary and out of this union came nine children.
Ken leaves behind a loving wife Betty and his children whom he was so proud of. Kenneth Jr. and wife Nancy, Dorinda Keeler and husband Dan, David and wife Justine, John and wife Shelley, Kelley Donofrio and husband Steve, Jeff and wife Kelly, Christine MacKay, Tracie Jones and husband Chris and Dawn Trahan and husband Devon. He was also a father figure to many. He also leaves 35 wonderful grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Madelyn Drouse, Gloria Louis and husband Dave, Diane Acers and Mary Laleme. A sister-in-law, Margaret and husband Don Doane; a brother-in-law, Latson O’Neal and wife Bev and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and mother, four brothers and three sisters and one sister-in-law.
Ken loved the family get-togethers and family trips with all of the kids. These were the happiest moments and teaching his older grandkids how to make Kiba and his neighbors how to make doughnuts. He loved to cook.
He was very active in the Littleton Elks Lodge, holding the position of Exalted Ruler for two years. He served the Grand Lodge as District Deputy North for one year. He spent his final years in Florida where he enjoyed a lot of golfing and the sunny days. He was owner/operator of Franconia Gas Plumbing and Heating, where he employed his sons and daughters.
Kenneth was a very spiritual man and was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. He was a convert of the Catholic faith and he was loyal to his obligations to the Church. The whole family (11 of us) would march into church on Sunday and take the whole row. It was a sight to see. You could see the pride and beam in his eyes when he watched us all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Rose of Lima Church, 77 Clay Street, Littleton, N.H. on May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Father Mark Dollard Celebrant. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge immediately after the mass.
Ken will be greatly missed by many that he has touched through his life. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity of your choice or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson foundation. www.michaeljfox.org/donate in Ken’s memory.
