Kenneth P. Hodgdon Obituary

Kenneth P. Hodgdon, 60, of Granby, Vt., died suddenly at his home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, as a result of a mechanical accident on his home property.
Kenneth was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Nov. 18, 1960, the son of Fredrick William Hodgdon Sr. and Priscilla (Hill) Hodgdon. He was a graduate of Concord High School and attended automotive repair school in Arizona becoming a longtime local mechanic.
On March 22, 1980, he married Pammy Hall. He worked various mechanic jobs including employment with Roberts Motor Sales, Lancaster. For many years he and Pammy owned and operated State Line Auto in Guildhall. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time at his camp in New York. Ken was also an avid hunter.
Surviving family members include his mother Priscilla of Granby; his siblings and their families, they include a brother Fredrick “Rick” Hodgdon of Granby along with his children Fred Hodgdon and wife Samantha and children Cody, Shelby, Cloey and Brayden, Tori Hicks and her significant other Kreg Doody and children Ashley and Grace, Kristin Freeto and husband Justin and their children Lane, Masin and Nyxin; Jennifer Fleury former niece a sister Mary Gadwah and husband Wilman of Bethlehem along with their son Jody Hodgdon and his wife Crystal and their children Haley, Hannah and Lily. He also leaves three sisters-in-law, Tammy Brown of Guildhall along with her children Gary Brown and Stacey Valdez, Norma Hand and her husband Donald of Groveton and their sons Dan and Randy, Karen Huntoon and Tim Phillips of Groveton. He was also blessed with many great-great nieces and nephews. And not to be forgotten all of his great friends that were like family!
Pammy predeceased him in October of 2019. He was also predeceased by his father Fredrick and a nephew Chris Helms.
A graveside service will be held Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. in the Appleton Cemetery, Granby. Reverend Ann Hockridge, pastor of the Lower Waterford Congregational Church, will officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.