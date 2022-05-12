Kenneth Patrick Ford Obituary

Feb. 1, 1939 - April 25, 2022
Kenneth P. Ford, 83, of Franconia, N.H., passed away on April 25, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, after a sudden, final relapse of leukemia. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., in 1939, to Hamilton and Rachel Ford. After his family moved to Franconia in 1946, he attended St. Rose of Lima School in Littleton and graduated as valedictorian of his high school class at Dow Academy. He graduated from St. Anselm’s College in 1962, after active service in the NH National Guard. He was a member of the National Guard in Littleton for 10 years.
After college, he returned to Franconia to resume his affiliation with Franconia Hardware, which his father had started in the basement of the family home in 1950, when Ken was just 11 years old and yet eager to help. By the time he left his position as Manager, due to illness at the age of 45, he had been active in the hardware business for nearly 35 years. A lot of his hardware knowledge was put to good use when he installed 2,400 square feet of wood flooring by himself in the log house he built for his family with the help of his brother, Dennis, a professional builder.
He enjoyed being a substitute teacher in area high schools while making plans for Lucas & Ford, a financial management and tax preparation and planning business he and his wife established in 1990. He was enthusiastically active in the business until his retirement in 2017. He had a simultaneous career as a realtor, specializing in buyer brokerage. He was also active as a Justice of the Peace and enjoyed performing wedding ceremonies, which he did for two of his children.
Ken was a member of the Littleton Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow before he retired. He was a long-time member of the Littleton Lions Club, and later, the Lafayette Lions Club. Ken served as a Cub Scout institutional representative. He served as a director of the Franconia/Sugar Hill/Easton Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Franconia Planning Board and held the office of Selectman in Franconia. He served as a director of the Granite State Trust Co. and as a trustee of the Franconia Community Church. Most recently, he proudly served as a trustee of Copper Cannon Camp, founded in 1963 by his father at the original Ford family homestead on the Easton Road.
Ken leaves his loving wife of 55 years, Linda, and his three children: sons Eric (daughter-in-law Candi) of Manchester, N.H., and James (daughter-in-law Katia) of Grantham, N.H., and daughter Kristin (son-in-law Lance Ball), of Columbia, Md. He is survived by four beloved grandchildren: Christopher Ford of Franconia, Anna Ford of Grantham, N.H., and Laura and Emily Ball of Columbia, Md.
He is survived by two sisters: Linda Brown (Greg) of Franconia and Donna Whipple of Tamworth and two brothers: Dennis Ford (Bunny) of Easton and Michael Ford (Barbara) of Franconia. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Robert Ford and Thomas Ford (Wendy, of Waldoboro, Maine) and a brother-in-law, Nate Hughes, of Tamworth. He leaves two brothers-in-law: Richard Lucas (Susan Strayer) of Hamden, Conn, and Kurt Lucas (Karen) of Manchester, N.H., and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service for Ken will be held on Sunday, June 5, at the Franconia Community Church of Christ (UCC) at 2 in the afternoon, with Pastor Emeritus Bill Briggs officiating. A coffee/tea hour will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Copper Cannon Camp at P.O. Box 124, Bethlehem, NH, 03574, in Ken’s memory. Memorial contributions may also be made to Honduras Hope, P.O. Box 60, Franconia, NH, 03580.
