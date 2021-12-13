Kenneth Peter Roberts ‘Pete’ Obituary

Kenneth Peter Roberts “Pete,” passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 10, 2021 at the age of 74. Born on Feb. 3, 1947 in Orleans, Vt., he was the son of Maurice and Eveyln Roberts,. He grew up on a farm with his three siblings.
His passion and dedication to his country led him to serve in the Army from 1966-1969, spending the majority of that time in Vietnam. Upon his return he traveled and lived in various places, until ultimately returning home to the Northeast Kingdom where he eventually met and married the love of his life, Nancy (Bruneau) Roberts in 1986.
Pete was active in his local community, belonging to the Masons, Shriners, and Elks among other organizations. He got a lot of joy from these organizations due to their focus on philanthropy. An avid outdoorsman, Pete loved to fish, hunt, and garden among other things. Many people enjoyed Pete’s love of debating and deep philosophical discussions. Always experimenting with new dishes, he loved to cook for others and enjoyed all auto racing.
Pete was an excellent driver, obtained his CDL at a young age, and spent many years driving tractor trailers. He eventually found his way into the construction world, where he managed concrete plants, and ultimately capitalized on his love of conversation by heading up sales. He was the hardest worker you would ever meet, and even upon ‘retiring,’ he found other part-time jobs, helped out family members, and constantly tinkered on projects.
He was an amazing father, and despite working incredibly long hours, he never missed any of his daughters’ soccer, track, or basketball games. He taught them amazing life lessons, and was always there whenever they or anyone else in his family needed him.
He leaves behind his wife Nancy Roberts, daughter Michelle Roberts-Anctil and son-in-law Daniel Anctil, granddaughter Sage Roberts-Anctil, daughter Sara Roberts and her fiancé Kyle Antognini, his brother Philip Roberts, sister Barbara Webb, and her husband Jim Webb, mother-in-law Yvette Bruneau, and many brother/sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and his two dogs (Franklin & Ellie).
He was predeceased by his father, Maurice Roberts, mother, Evelyn (Roberts) Jenne, stepfather Norman Jenne, and his sister Muria Roberts.
His love for rescuing animals led him to adopt many pets over the years, even pets as unconventional as a raccoon. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in Pete’s name to the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/ or Warrior Foundations Freedom Station https://warriorfoundation.org/. A celebration of life will be hosted in the Spring, and specifics will be announced at a later date. His friends and family love him, miss him dearly, and know he will always be with us in our hearts.
