Kenneth Raymond Lyndes Obituary

Kenneth Raymond Lyndes, 77, of Covina, Calif. passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 1, 2021 surrounded by his family after a brief and sudden battle with cancer. Ken was born on January 1, 1944 in Landaff to Richard and Merna Lyndes (McGuire). He was the sixth of eight siblings who include brothers Richard, James, David, Roscoe, Floyd, Fred, and sister Bernice.
On Sept. 7, 1963 he married Carol Lyndes (Fall) and had three sons, Ken Jr., Mike, and Tim. He adored his wife of 58 years, and was happiest when surrounded by his family who knew him affectionately as Pops.
When Ken was 10 years old, he started working on his uncle Jimmy McGuire’s farm, and has many fond memories of his time there. During High School, he worked on several local farms, including the Erb, Chapman and Locke farms. After graduating from Lisbon High School in 1962, he also worked for The Shoe Shop in Littleton and Lisbon before leaving for a family vacation to California in 1967.
Anyone who knew Ken knew he was a hard worker and loved to keep busy. Unable to sit still while on vacation in California, he took a job at a garage and decided to stay. He later worked for an asphalt coating company before starting work for Golden State Foods in 1975 where he worked there for 31 years before retiring in 2006.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Merna, brothers James, Richard, David and Roscoe, sister Bernice and grandson Jacob. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, sons Ken Jr. and daughter-in-law Sue, Mike and daughter-in-law Eva, Tim and daughter-in-law Michelle, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ken was kind, generous, hard working and a powerful role model, often taking neighborhood kids under his wing. He had a big impact on all the lives he touched and is deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Services are pending.
