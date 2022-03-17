Kenneth Scott Willman Obituary

Kenneth Scott Willman, age 69, of Cottage Lane, of Barnet, Vt., passed at his home surrounded by his family Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from a battle with cancer.
Scotty was born in Lowell, Mass., on Nov. 1, 1952, son to the late Arthur and Gloria (Buchanan) Willman. He grew up in Lowell graduating from Lowell High in the Class of 1970. He continued his education at Wachusett College and completed his Associate’s at Middlesex Community College. Scotty was a Master Electrician, providing maintenance for the University of Lowell for 10 years before moving to the area in 1986 and beginning his 25-year stint in maintenance at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital retiring in 2019. He married Jayne (Deignan) in 1976 sharing nearly 46 years. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist. An avid hunter & fisherman, Scotty was quite proud of several big lakers and trout he took out of Harvey’s Lake and could be found out on the boat almost every night. Scott was a very social person and could easily strike up a conversation with anyone always greeting them with smile that was warm and friendly. He had many friends and colleagues and was admired, respected and loved by them all.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jayne, of Barnet, son: Matthew (Meghan), of Swansboro, N.C., daughters: Meaghan Willman (Nickomar Santana) of Jacksonville, N.C., Melanie Willman (Luke Zaun) of St. Johnsbury, Molly Willman (Josh Coutermarsh) of Ascutney, Vt., eight grandchildren: Landon, Hunter, Kiara, Aliyah, Winter, Colton, Jace and Knighton. He was predeceased by a brother: Gary Willman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private.
