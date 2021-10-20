Kenneth W. ‘Ken’ Brown Sr. Obituary

Kenneth William” Ken” Brown, Sr., 103, of East Hardwick, Vt. died Monday, Oct. 18. 2021 at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation Center, following declining health.
He was born June 5, 1918 in Wheelock; the son of the late Adrian V. and Clara Bell (McDowell) Brown. He attended Greensboro Public Schools.
He married Dorothea Evelyn Leavitt.
Ken enlisted the United States Army on June 28, 1941. In September 1944, he was transferred to serve his country in Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe. On Nov. 19, 1944 his wife received word that Ken was missing in action. During that time he was wounded and held as a prisoner of war for nine months, at a POW camp in Lunenburg, Germany. He was emancipated to Paris and returned to the United States for medical help. He was cared for and fed five times each day to help strengthen his body. Staff Sergeant Brown was Honorably Discharged on Sept. 6, 1945 at Fort Devan’s, Mass.
During his earlier years, Ken was a carpenter and logger. Following his military service, he was a Dairy Farmer. He owned the Brown Farm on Center Road in East Hardwick. On weekends Ken and Dorothea welcomed the public to their barn for an evening of enjoyment, country music and dancing. When Ken’s health began to fail, the farm was sold to his son, Gary and his longtime partner, Julie McCoy. Ken continued to manage his mail route.
He attended the South Walden Methodist Church; He was a life member of the American Legion Post # 7 in Hardwick and a life member of the POW-MIA organization. He enjoyed the farm animals, dances at Brown’s Barn and spending the winter months in Florida.
Survivors include three children, Sherral Lumsden and her husband, Larry of Greensboro, Gary Brown of East Hardwick and Donna Brown Colgrove and her husband, George Colgrove JR of West Danville; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; two great greatgrandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Perron of Glover; many nieces, and nephews.
Ken was predeceased by his wife, Dorothea in 1973; a son, Kenneth W.”Billy” Brown Jr. in 1980; a great grandson; and his siblings.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in the Sanborn Cemetery with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.