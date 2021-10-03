Kenneth W. Potter Obituary

Kenneth W. Potter, 83. of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home on Brown Farm Road with his beloved wife beside him.
Kenneth was born on July 11, 1938, in Northfield, Vt., to Woodrow and Allison (Willey) Potter. He attended Montpelier High School until 1954, then moved to St. Johnsbury and graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School, Class of 1956. Kenny worked as a Millwright. He retired from EHV in 2002. He loved being a Call Firefighter with the St. Johnsbury Fire Department for 48 years until his health made him retire. On August 6, 1988, he married Juanita (LaCourse) Austin.
Kenny enjoyed camping, hunting, and ice fishing. He was a fan of the New England sports teams and NASCAR.
Survivors include his wife: Nita Potter of Lyndonville; a daughter: Melissa P. Lamont and fiancé, Kevin Sargent, of Passumpsic, Vt.; a son: Keith P. Kittridge and wife, Carol, of Charlotte, Vt.; 3 step-sons: Alan Austin and wife, Sandi, of Sheffield, Vt., Brian Austin and companion, Heidi, of East Concord, Vt., and Lance Austin and wife, Brittany, of Lima, Ohio; a sister: Janice Urbanowicz and husband, Peter of Cohoes, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 very special, life-long friends: Norman Veilleux and Donnie Easter; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother: Gary Potter; and a sister: Sandy Palmer.
There will be no services.
Donations in Kenny’s name can be made to the Santa Fund, 1187 Main Street Suite 3, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.