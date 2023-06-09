Kenneth Walter Bisson Obituary

Kenneth Walter Bisson, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after a short period of declining health.
Kenneth was born in Dalton, N.H. on Oct. 21, 1939. He was a son of the late Vivian Crowe of Bradford, Vt. and Etienne Bisson of Canada. Kenny grew up locally, eventually moving to Wyoming and then to Colorado where he worked for many years in manufacturing. He returned to New Hampshire in 1986 and began working for DCI furniture in Lisbon, N.H. where he retired from in 2004. He was passionate about fishing and loved going camping as well as spending time with his dogs Tina and Leo. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his stepson Joe Bisson and his wife Nancy of Littleton; his stepdaughter Joanne Ingerson and her husband Ernest of Littleton; his brother Al Bisson of Whitefield; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Jeanette Bisson, whom he married in 1980 while they were living in Wyoming.
Per his wishes, funeral services will take place graveside on Monday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery on West Main Street in Littleton, N.H. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kenny’s memory to Country Village Center at 91 Country Village Rd. Lancaster, N.H.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Country Village Center for the exceptional care and compassion Kenny received.
