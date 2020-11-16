Kermit Howard Ward - Obituary

Kermit Howard Ward, 64, of Coppermine Road, Monroe, N.H., died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, Lebanon, N.H.
Kermit was born on March 17, 1956 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Howard B. and Barbara (Fadden) Ward. He was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy in 1975.
He was raised on this family’s farm and over the years Kermit continued the family farming tradition on the family land. He also pursued his passion for logging.
Kermit had an unfaltering love for the outdoors, his land, loved ones, and animals. He had a genuine passion for logging, farming, hunting, and history. Kermit was happiest when surrounded by his loved ones. His two granddaughters were the apple of his eye. He had an unforgettable laugh and smile.
He is predeceased by his father, Howard Barrington Ward, Sr.; mother, Barbara Baker Ward; stepfather, Ken Chamberland; a sister, Barbara Fifield; two brothers, Howard Ward Jr. and Barrington Ward; a niece, Mary Edwards and a nephew, Adam Ward.
Kermit is survived by a son, Jericho Ward and wife Kim; two granddaughters, Emma Lee Patricia and Addison Mae; longtime girlfriend, Frances Knoernschild and her two daughters, Erika Cadreact and Hana Krauss; two brothers, Harlow Ward and wife Joan, Theodore Ward and wife Fey; a sister, Terrill Griffis; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be on Friday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. in the North Monroe Cemetery, Littleton Road, Monroe with Melissa Gould as Funeral Celebrant.
Kermit’s family would like to thank the staff of the Jack Byrne Center for their care and concern for Kermit as well as for his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
