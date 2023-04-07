Kerry J. Jerome Obituary

Kerry J. Jerome, 65, of Inverness, Florida, passed away March 30, 2023 with his daughter by his side at Florida Trinity Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
Kerry was born Oct. 7, 1957 in Hardwick, Vermont to Bernard Jerome and Helen Sullivan Jerome. He graduated from Hazen Union High School in 1975 and worked for his family’s business, Hardwick Building Supply, for many years. He moved to Inverness, Florida in 2013.
Kerry lived his life to the fullest, and on his own terms. He loved hunting, fishing, country music, relaxing in the sun, and shooting the breeze. He often left friends and family in stitches with his amusing observations of life. To the end, Kerry was a sarcastic, hilarious storyteller.
Survivors include his daughter, Chelsea Jerome of South Burlington; sister, Kathy Fair, and her husband, Robert of Woodbury; brother, Kelly Jerome of Stannard; niece, Keri Norway, and her husband, Scott of Barre; niece, Andrea Bugbee, and her husband, Derek of St. Johnsbury; nephew, Matt Jerome of Stannard; great niece, Kate Anton; great nephews: Steven Anton, Samuel Bugbee, Andrew Bugbee, and Wesley Strong; and many cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents as well as his sister, Kay Jerome. The family will announce details of a celebration of life at a later date.
