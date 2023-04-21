Kerwyn Gipson Daniels Jr. (Danny) Obituary

Kerwyn Gipson Daniels Jr. (Danny), age 86, of The Villages, Fla., passed away peacefully April 5, 2023, after a valiant and courageous battle against several illnesses. Danny was born Sept. 2, 1936, to his parents, Joan and Kerwyn Daniel, in New Haven, Connecticut.
Danny lived his life both purposely and fully. After graduating from Hamden High School in Hamden, Connecticut, he entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Chateauroux, France where he met Marcelle (Minou) Imbert, the love of his life, and they were married in 1957. Upon returning home from his time in the Air Force, Danny continued his life of service as a law enforcement officer with the North Haven, Conn. Police Department. Following his 15 successful years of public service in North Haven, he and his family relocated to West Barnet, Vt. where he began a career as a salesman for Sheppard Corporation, a plumbing and heating wholesale distributor. He progressed to branch manager in the Barre, Vt. office and eventually became the General Manager of Vermont operations. Danny then continued his career at Sondik Supply for 18 years. He ultimately retired from Central Supply in Woodsville, N.H. During his time in West Barnet, Danny excelled in his favorite pastimes of softball (Home Run King!), ice fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and golf. In all his endeavors, Danny always exhibited his strong sense of quiet strength, his ability to create friendships with all whom he met and his unending devotion to family. Danny and Minou retired to The Villages, Fla. in 2010.
Danny is survived by Minou, his wife of 66 wonderful years, son Philip and wife Mary Ellen of Williston, Vt., son Todd and wife Wendy of Colchester, Vt., his cherished grandchildren Rebecca, Amanda and Tyler, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Carol, his parents Joan and Kerwyn, his brother Robert Daniel and his sister Carol Pascale.
Danny was loved by all and will be missed by all.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
In memory of Danny, please consider supporting Your Humane Society SPCA of Lake Panasoffkee, Fla. (www.hsspca.org).
Arrangements are entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, Fla. Sentiments are encouraged at www.baldwincremation.com.
