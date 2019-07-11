Kevin D. Beattie - Obituary

Kevin D. Beattie, age 59, of North Ave, died unexpectedly on July 3, 2019, in St. Johnsbury.
Kevin was born in St. Johnsbury on Oct. 10, 1959, son to William and Joan Beattie. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and has lived here all his life. Kevin graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the Class of 1977 and joined the U.S. Army. He was proud of his service and remained patriotic all his life, holding his fellow Veterans in high regard. Kevin was employed for several years at Hitchners and also did work as a painter. He was a bit of a loaner at times but would give you the shirt off his back. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help his friends. Two things that were very important to him were music and nature. He loved playing his guitar and listening to music, taking walks in the woods and sitting by the water, especially with family.
He is survived by his parents, his son: Jacob K. Beattie of St. Johnsbury, his grandsons: Jayden and Hunter whom he loved very much, his three siblings and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Kingdom Community Services, 36 Steeple Place, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
