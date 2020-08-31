Kevin Deth - Obituary

Kevin A. Deth, age 41, of West Burke, Vt., died unexpectedly at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Saturday evening Aug. 29, 2020.
Kevin was born on Feb. 5, 1979, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., son to Kenneth F. Deth and the late Jane Marie (Drew) Deth. He grew up in Newark and W. Burke living all his life there. He graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1998 and worked at Ethan Allen in the rough mill for many years. He enjoyed auto racing whether it was watching NASCAR or going to the short track. Most every week he was at Thunder Road and loved every bit of it. He bowled on two different leagues at Gold Crown Lanes and was league secretary, was a Washington Redskins and Boston Red Sox fan. Kevin’s favorite pastime was spending time with his niece, Meghan.
Kevin is survived by his father, Kenneth of W. Burke, his maternal grandmother: Marilyn Drew also of W. Burke, his sister: Rose Achilles and her husband, William, and their daughter, Meghan, of Newark, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. His mom, Jane, passed in 2010.
Friends are welcome to call on the family at their home at 2502 US Rte 5, West Burke, Vt. from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday (Sept. 2 & 3) to visit & share stories of Kevin. Guests are asked to be respectful regarding Covid precautions.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Hillside Cemetery in West Burke with Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Kevin’s name to the West Burke Fire Department, P.O. Box 66, West Burke, VT 05871 in thanks to their response and efforts.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
