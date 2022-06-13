Kevin Hastings Celebration Of Life

There will be a Celebration of Life for Kevin Hastings of Littleton, N.H., on Sunday, June 26, at the Littleton Elks Lodge beginning at 1 p.m.

Kevin passed away in November 2021 after a brief illness.

