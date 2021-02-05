Kevin Michael Presley - Obituary

Kevin Michael Presley passed unexpectedly on Jan. 28, 2021 in Athens, Maine, where he resided for the last two years. Kevin was born May 22, 1965. He was predeceased by his parents Fredrick and Cecile Presley, brother Fredrick Presley Jr. and wife Susan Presley.
Kevin is survived by his brother Timothy Presley of Littleton, N.H., long- time partner Heather (Westover) Peters, his three children Clinton Ness, wife Skylar and daughter Harper of Penacook, N.H., Destiny Esposito, husband Angelo and three sons Caiden, Brayden, and Eli of Littleton, N.H., and Ayla Presley of Bethlehem, N.H. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kevin was a talented carpenter and a hard-working father. Kevin enjoyed his long days of motorcycle rides, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and tinkering in the garage including having built a cabin in Maine. His family was everything to him.
Kevin was loved and will missed by so many.
There will be no services at this time and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.