Kevin R. Simpson Obituary

Kevin R. Simpson, 70, a resident of Dalton, N.H., formerly of Chelmsford, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Carol R. (Morton) Simpson with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.
Kevin was born in Lowell on Feb. 21, 1952, and was the son of the late Albert Roscoe and Ruth Ellen (Richards) Simpson. He was raised in S. Chelmsford, Mass., then Lisbon, N.H., where he graduated from Lisbon Regional School in 1971. An avid outdoorsman, Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening with his family. A farmer at heart, he spent his youth and early adulthood on the family farm in Lisbon, N.H., raising cattle, operating a vegetable farm, and a certified tree farm. He and his brother, James, later operated a family-owned dairy farm in upstate New York. Later in life, he continued in agriculture working for a garden center followed by a large vegetable grower.
In addition to his loving wife, Kevin was a proud father and grandfather, leaving behind his son Kevin A. Simpson, his wife Christina and their children Courtney and Colton of Townsend, Mass.; his daughter Christina R. Simpson of Milford, N.H.; and his daughter Kathleen R. Simpson of Townsend, Mass. Kevin also leaves his brother, James A. Simpson, of North Chelmsford, Mass., and his sister, Kathleen I. Donovan, of Windham, N.H., as well as many extended family members including nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves his two best friends and “brothers” Byron “Joe” Aldrich and his family, and Norman Davis and his family.
Kevin, or “Papa” as his grandchildren called him, was beloved by all who met him and had the privilege of knowing him throughout his life. He will be missed by all who loved him to the moon and back. Never a fan of goodbyes, Kevin would tell all who loved him he will see you soon. So, this is until we meet again.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford.
