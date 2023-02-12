Kip Robinson Obituary

Kip Lee (Fenoff) Robinson, 43, of Littleton, gained his angel wings while in the arms of his loving wife, Lori, on Jan. 18, 2023, at 1:27 p.m. at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y. following a brief but aggressive illness. Kip was born on April 3, 1979, in Woodsville, N.H. The son of Douglas R. Fenoff and Leota J. Hudson.
Kip met the love of his life, Lori Fisher, on April 5, 2014, and they were married just six short days later, on April 11, 2014 in Lisbon, N.H.
Kip attended school in Lisbon, N.H. and went on to learn the “family trade” of carpentry, being taught by, and working alongside, his “Papa” Roy Hudson and, “Uncle Kenny” Hudson within the family business. He also worked at various other businesses in the local area and was very proud of the work he had done.
Kip enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, spending time with his family “out on the deck,” fireworks, bonfires, cook-outs, and gaming with his “brothers” from around the world, but most of all, he loved spending time with his “best gift ever,” his dog Bandit who was Kip’s loyal side kick for the last four years.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Roydon and Barbara Hudson of Lisbon, N.H. and a very special cousin, Robbie Boutin, of Littleton, N.H. Kip was also predeceased by his father, Douglas R. Fenoff of Pinellas Park, Fla. and paternal grandparents, Gloria and Raymond Fenoff of Littleton, N.H.
Kip is survived by his wife, Lori, his two boys, who he was incredibly proud of, son, Mckenna Robinson, and step-son, Brenton Jarry, both of Littleton, the apple of his eye and “Papa’s girl,” granddaughter, Aliah Higgins, also of Littleton, and a daughter, Kotie, from Dover, N.H. In addition to those listed above, Kip is also survived by his mother, Leota Robinson and sister, Kotie Fenoff and her two sons, Kaden and Ryver of Littleton, and grandfather, Melvin Naylor of Maine. His father-in-law, Al Fisher of Littleton and his mother-in-law, Barb Fisher of Littleton, his brothers-in-law, Terry, Tim and Todd Fisher all of Lisbon, and Josh Fisher of North Carolina, his fishing buddy and best friend, Chad Emmons, and his “favorite uncles,” Kenny Hudson of Lisbon and Dale (Liz) Fenoff of Littleton, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kip’s very special friends are all just as devastated by his loss as we, the family, are. Those friends include, but are not limited to, Quint Boisvert, Larry Hoskins, Scott Hamilton, Roger Thornton, Billy Labonte, Danny Colby, and Corey Rush, as well as Kip’s gaming buddies from all over the world, Jimmy Rix of P.E.I., Terry McQuitty of St. Louis, “Canadian Derek” James of Ontario, “Scottish Derek” Paton of Scotland, Adam Batenczuk of Manitoba, and his “Norwegian Brother and black metal musician” Snorre “Chicken” Ruch from Norway.
There will be an official celebration of life on June 3, 2023, from noon-6 p.m. at the Littleton VFW, Howard Shawney Post 816, 600 Cottage St., Littleton, N.H.
All of Kip’s family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you consider making a donation to: “Above the Notch Humane Society” at P.O. Box 98, Franconia, NH 03580. Please mark the donation in memory of Kip Robinson for “shelter supplies.” To view Kip’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
